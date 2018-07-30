Demi Lovato Is Reportedly Still in the Hospital with "Complications"

Six days after suffering from a drug overdose, Demi Lovato is reportedly still a patient at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

A new report from TMZ says that the singer has had to stay in the hospital because she is "very, very sick" with extreme nausea and a high fever, both allegedly complications related to the original overdose. It's still unclear when she'll be allowed to leave the hospital, though the source said she is thankfully "expected to make a full recovery."

InStyle has reached out to Lovato's reps for comment.

As Lovato heals, thousands of fans from around the world have sent her love and support from afar. Her family and ex-boyfriend of six years Wilmer Valderrama also flocked to her side.

"Wilmer has spent hours at the hospital with Demi every day,” a source said. “He seems very concerned about her.”

Once the singer is released from the hospital, sources say she's going straight to rehab.

“This was going on for a few weeks and the warning signs were there. She slipped up and thought she could handle it. This is obviously a huge wakeup call. Demi doesn’t want to die and she’s very grateful to be alive,” a source said. “She will be leaving the hospital and heading straight to rehab. Her family has been by her side supporting her and is getting her the help she needs.”

We're wishing the singer a full recovery.