Demi Lovato Hits All the Right Style Notes in an Upbeat Ensemble

It's a good news day for Demi Lovato! The singer has just been nominated for a 2014 MTV Video Music Award under a brand new (and socially driven) category Best Lyric Video for her hit single "Really Don't Care."

And like the song's incredibly upbeat music video, which compiled adorable footage of her die-hard fans "Lovatics" singing along, Lovato hit all the right style notes yesterday and served up a kaleidoscopic look, thanks to her vibrant Cynthia Rowley Space Junk sheath ($395; bloomingdales.com), printed with a hodgepodge of the designer's personal things, from aviators to key chains.

In fact, her dress was commercially rendered from the designer's one-of-a-kind "junk" dress from her fall 2014 collection. "I just wanted a piece that would be totally polarizing," Rowley told InStyle.com of the dress that took 30 hours to complete. "We emptied out drawers everywhere, everybody went through all their stuff."

And in true music fashion, Lovato accessorized with a playful Kate Spade New York Fancy Footwork Emanuelle clutch ($328; katespade.com) that boast piano keys. A moto style jacket and tough treads completed her look.

We hope Lovato will walk away with a Moonman at the VMAs (Sunday, Aug. 24), but if it were up to us, we'd bestow a Moonman for her pitch-perfect ensemble.

