Demi Lovato Hospitalized After Heroin Overdose: Report

Demi Lovato has suffered a heroin overdose, according to TMZ.

The outlet reported that she was found unconscious at her Hollywood Hills home and treated with an emergency narcotic overdose treatment called Narcan. Lovato was then transported to a hospital in Los Angeles before noon on Tuesday afternoon. A source at People has confirmed that the singer is currently in "stable" condition.

Representatives for Lovato did not immediately return InStyle's request for comment.

RELATED: Demi Lovato Admits She's Relapsed After 6 Years of Sobriety

The 25-year-old singer has been candid about her struggle with drug and alcohol abuse in the past. She received treatment for substance addiction in her youth and recently celebrated six years sober before revealing in June that she had relapsed at some point earlier this year.

In her latest single, "Sober," she sings, "Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore/And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor ... To the ones who never left me/We’ve been down this road before/I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore."