Demi Lovato Dyed Her Hair Slime Green 

Slime green is one of 2019's biggest fashion and beauty trends. Neon bags, shoes, suits, eye makeup, and manicures have all had moments, so it was only a matter of time before highlighter green hair became its own trend.

Taking a cue from Billie Eilish who recently dyed her roots slime green, Demi Lovato just debuted her own set of neon highlights on her Instagram Story. The singer's short choppy bob now has bright green tips.

According to Lovato's caption, we apparently missed the initial reveal. "In case some of you forgot. Yes! Green hair," she wrote.

While Lovato's new look is dramatic as far as fall hair makeovers go, her dip dye ends are a subtle way to try bold or pastel hair colors. Taylor Swift took a similar approach this summer when she experimented with both cotton candy pink and blue hair. She added pastel tips to her signature blonde shag.

In the case of Lovato, she is clearly feeling her slime green hair. She coordinated her French manicure to her neon tips, which she also showed off on her Instagram Story.

Lovato's been experimental with her hair before. Remember her lavender ombré highlights, red hair, and all of the times she went blonde? However, this is the most drastic change she's made to her hair color in a while.

Guess slime green hair is cool for fall 2019.