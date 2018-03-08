Demi Lovato's Favorite Go-To Snack Is Only $2

Carter Smith/Copious Management
Samantha Simon
Mar 08, 2018 @ 10:00 am

Whether she’s rocking out on stage, strutting down a red carpet, or casually strolling through the airport, Demi Lovato is the epitome of cool. She has no qualms about putting her personal twist on the latest trends, and by now, she's made it perfectly clear that she plays by her own rules.

We've seen the 25-year-old star pair high-waisted trousers with crop tops, embrace colorful makeup (seriously, who else can pull off purple eyeshadow this well?), and, of course, wear one plunging neckline after another. Lovato's fashion and beauty choices tend to be as bold—and fun—as the outspoken "Sorry Not Sorry" singer herself, and we love her all the more for it.

For our April issue, we asked our cover star to fill us in on all of her personal faves, from style staples like statement slides and sexy swimsuits to makeup must-haves and top lifestyle picks. Scroll down for 22 of Lovato’s favorite things, include her go-to delicious (and deliciously cheap) snack from Target. And for more stories like this, pick up a copy of InStyle’s April issue, on newsstands and available for digital download on March 16.

1 of 22 TIPS

Everyday Eyeshadow

“I love rose gold and gold eyeshadows, especially from Violet Voss,” says Lovato.

available at sephora.com $45 SHOP NOW
2 of 22 Courtesy Solid & Striped

One-Piece Wonder

"Solid & Striped swimsuit."

available at revolve.com $168 SHOP NOW
3 of 22 Courtesy

Song on Repeat

"'Bartier Cardi,' by Cardi B."

available at itunes.com $1.29 SHOP NOW
4 of 22 Courtesy Fendi

Statement Shoes

"Fendi slides."

available at neimanmarcus.com $900 SHOP NOW
5 of 22 Gregor Hohenberg/laif/Redux

Ultimate Hotel

"Soho House in Berlin."

6 of 22 Courtesy Giorgio Armani

Must-Have Mascara

"Giorgio Armani Beauty Eyes to Kill Mascara."

available at sephora.com $32 SHOP NOW
7 of 22 Catwalking/Getty Images

Dream Designer

"Saint Laurent."

8 of 22 Courtesy Craig's

Ideal Meal

"Anything from Craig's in West Hollywood."

9 of 22 Courtesy Dior

Signature scent

"Miss Dior."

available at sephora.com $80 SHOP NOW
10 of 22 Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Style icon

"Rihanna."

11 of 22 Courtesy Oribe

Haircare Heroes

"Oribe shampoo and conditioner."

available at neimanmarcus.com $42 SHOP NOW
12 of 22 Courtesy Chanel

Classic Carryall

"Chanel."

available at Chanel boutiques; chanel.com for stores $5,200 SHOP NOW
13 of 22 Courtesy Fabletics

Best Basic

"Fabletics high-waisted leggings."

available at fabletics.com $50 SHOP NOW
14 of 22 Courtesy

Skincare Savior

"Renée Rouleau Hydraboost Rescue Crème."

available at reneerouleau.com $73 SHOP NOW
15 of 22 f11photo/Getty Images

Top Travel Spot

“Dallas, because it’s my hometown.”

16 of 22 Courtesy

Prized Polish

"I love all Essie colors." [pictured: Essie Gel Couture in Princess Charming]

available at essie.com $11.50 SHOP NOW
17 of 22 Courtesy

Go-To Snack

"RX Bar in Chocolate Sea Salt."

available at target.com $2 SHOP NOW
18 of 22 Getty Images

Shopping Spot

"Barneys [New York] in Beverly Hills."

19 of 22 Courtesy

Eyebrow MVP

"Dior Diorshow Brow Styler pencil."

available at nordstrom.com $29 SHOP NOW
20 of 22 Courtesy

Binge-Worthy Show

"Forensic Files."

21 of 22 Courtesy

Wardrobe Staple

"Cotton Citizen jumper."

available at saksfifthavenue.com for similar styles $195 SHOP NOW
22 of 22 Courtesy

Current Read

A Curious Mind by Brian Grazer."

available at amazon.com $9 SHOP NOW

