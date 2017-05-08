Demi Lovato Is Launching an Activewear Collection with Fabletics

A handful of things you should know about Demi Lovato: 1. Girl’s got pipes. 2. She’s a strong advocate for body positivity (and shouldn’t we all be?). 3. She has teamed up with Fabletics to release a limited edition capsule of seriously chic activewear. (Oh, plus, the collaboration will support the United Nations Foundation’s Girl Up campaign—a “by girls, for girls” movement to empower girls around the globe.) Yep. Demi Lovato, everybody.

VIDEO: Demi Lovato Is Feeling Better Than Ever

With the initial launch dropping in mid-May, the Demi Lovato for Fabletics collection will include all of your activewear faves: tops, leggings, bras, jackets, and more. What we might expect from the Lovato-influenced line is a plethora of inspiring neon hues and empowering mantras (take "CONFIDENT" for one).

Courtesy of Fabletics

Lovato shares of the collaboration, “When I was approached by Kate [Hudson] to do a collaboration for Fabletics, I couldn’t have been more excited. I am thrilled to lend my voice to such a powerful brand and organization, both of which represent many of the values I stand for—particularly the importance of empowering girls. Being involved in the creative design process while being able to have a daily impact on young girls’ lives around the world is so rewarding to me, making this initiative very dear to my heart.” The collection will continue to support Fabletic’s partnership with Girl Up, raising funds and awareness for marginalized adolescent girls around the world.

The Demi Lovato for Fabletics capsule collection will be available on fabletics.com and in stores.