Demi Lovato Just got Another Tattoo and It'll Break Your Heart

For her second tattoo of the week, Demi Lovato opted to pay tribute to a dear friend. Thanks to her Instagram Story, fans were treated to the star's latest ink, an homage to her dog Buddy, who was tragically killed by coyotes four years ago. Cosmopolitan reports that the sweet portrait is on the inside of Lovato's ankle accompanied by text that reads "Buddy was here."

The new body art comes courtesy of Doctor Woo, who isn't the same artist that gave her the rose she got earlier this week. That appointment was with Daniel Winter, a.k.a. Winterstone. Both Woo and Winter shared their creations on Instagram via black-and-white snapshots, however. Lovato even tagged Buddy's Instagram handle in her Story, adding "I will love you and never forget you" alongside an angel emoji. The new ink brings her total number of tattoos up to over 24, including the famous flock of birds on her forearm, the cross on her hand, and the word "free" on her finger.

Demi shared Buddy with her ex, Wilmer Valderrama. After Buddy passed in 2015, she wrote, "He was taken from us way too soon in a tragic accident. And though I will never know why this had to happen, I do know that God only puts us through situations that we can handle so with that, together we our [sic] staying strong."