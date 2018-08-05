Demi Lovato Speaks Out for the First Time Since Her Drug Overdose

Nearly two weeks ago, Demi Lovato was found unconscious in her Hollywood Hills home, after an apparent drug overdose. She was rushed to Cedars Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, where she was treated for "complications," including a high fever and nausea.

Despite what felt like a 24/7 news cycle on Demi's well-being, her team stayed very tightlipped throughout the entire ordeal, telling InStyle: "Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."

It's alleged that the singer left the hospital this week, and with plenty of time spent to reflect on the incident in her hospital room, Lovato is finally ready to address her fans.

On Sunday afternoon, the "Sorry Not Sorry" musician took to Instagram to speak about her addiction. "I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” Lovato began her heartfelt message. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

She continued: "I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time. I want to thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time. Without them I wouldn’t be here writing this letter to all of you.”

She ended her statement with an optimistic outlook, saying: “I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”

According to E! News, Demi is heading to rehab as a next step in her recovery. “This was going on for a few weeks and the warning signs were there. She slipped up and thought she could handle it. This is obviously a huge wakeup call. Demi doesn’t want to die and she’s very grateful to be alive,” a source said. “She will be leaving the hospital and heading straight to rehab. Her family has been by her side supporting her and is getting her the help she needs.”



Get better soon, Demi!