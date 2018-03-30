Demi Lovato’s New Haircut Will Convince You to Ditch Your Lob

Waist-length Cher hair might be touted as one of Spring 2018's biggest hair trends, but if Demi Lovato's latest haircut is any indication, the bob is still in this season.

The singer shared her new style on her Instagram Story last night, and it's dramatically different than the long waves she's stuck with for the past year.

Judging from Lovato's Boomerang, she took several inches off of her length, taking it up to a chin-length, asymmetrical bob. Her cut appears to have minimal layers and tapers down at the front. Lovato wore the new look in a deep side part and styled it straight—another vintage hair trend that's made a comeback this season.

If all of the recent long hair looks from the red carpet have made you want to grow your hair out, Lovato's bob just might convince you not to cancel your appointment for your next trim.