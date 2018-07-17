Demi Lovato's New Hair Color Is So Unexpected 

Instead of sticking with her dark brown hair for the rest of the summer, Demi Lovato has decided to switch things up with an unexpected new hair color.

The singer gave her followers a sneak peak of her freshly-dyed blonde hair on her Instagram Story. Judging from the photo, it looks like Lovato's colorist, Amber Maynard of Nine Zero One Salon, has given her all-over golden blonde highlights with some warm brown strands left in for dimension. It also appears that she's added some extensions to her look for extra volume and length, too.

While the color may be dramatically different than the nearly-black shade that Lovato has stuck with for a while, it's not the first time she's experimented with blonde hair. Two summers ago, she briefly had "Goldie Locks" blonde hair and extensions, and back in 2013, she had a honey-blonde lob.

The solution for staying cool for the summer? According to Lovato, it's going blonde.