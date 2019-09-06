Demi Lovato Shared a Body-Positive Photo of Her Cellulite

Demi Lovato just shared what she called her "biggest fear": "A photo of me in a bikini unedited."

On Thursday, the singer posted a photo on Instagram of herself, showing off her cellulite in an effort to embrace her body and admit that previous bikini photos she posted had been edited.

"I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me," she wrote. "I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards."

"So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day," she added.

Lovato, who has an upcoming guest spot in Will and Grace, also shared that it's been "such a great feeling" to get back to being in TV and film while not worrying about "a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit."

On that note, Lovato also revealed that she's back in the studio, and is working releasing on an "anthem."

And while she doesn't always feel 100% great about her body, she appreciates it and hopes to inspire other people to be more grateful for their bodies as well.

"Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do," she wrote. "I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too."

Here's to channeling her energy today (and every day).