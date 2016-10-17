Demi Lovato Goes Back to Blonde in New "Goldie Locks" Selfie

Demi Lovato is giving us major summer nostalgia by brightening up her look with honey-hued locks, just in time for the cooler season.

The "Cool for the Summer" hitmaker has stayed true to her dark roots after going bottle blonde in 2012 and 2013, but it looked like the songstress was finally ready to change things up when she took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of herself with significantly lightened locks and long blonde extensions.

"Goldie locks," the 24-year-old captioned the sultry selfie, which features the "Body Say" singer gazing into the camera with full makeup, blonde waves, and a white sweatshirt.

Goldie locks 💛 A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Oct 16, 2016 at 7:55pm PDT

The pop star looked like she was having fun with her fall makeover when she officially debuted her dye job at a concert in Mexico City later that day, along with a black mesh bodysuit and thigh-high boots, and something tells us that the flattering new hue is here to stay for a while!