Demi Lovato Receives Outpouring of Support from Hollywood Following Reported Heroin Overdose

Hollywood is sending warm wishes Demi Lovato's way after it was reported that the singer was hospitalized for a heroin overdose on Tuesday afternoon.
TMZ first reported that the 25-year-old, who recently admitted she had relapsed after 6 years of sobriety, was transported to an L.A. hospital from her home in the Hollywood Hills a little before noon.
There was an immediate outpouring of support from the Hollywood community, including pals Ellen DeGeneres, Lily Allen, Lili Reinhart and Adam Lambert, all of whom have been sharing sweet messages for Lovato on social media.
According to People, the singer is currently in stable condition.