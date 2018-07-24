Demi Lovato Receives Outpouring of Support from Hollywood Following Reported Heroin Overdose

Hollywood is sending warm wishes Demi Lovato's way after it was reported that the singer was hospitalized for a heroin overdose on Tuesday afternoon.

TMZ first reported that the 25-year-old, who recently admitted she had relapsed after 6 years of sobriety, was transported to an L.A. hospital from her home in the Hollywood Hills a little before noon.

There was an immediate outpouring of support from the Hollywood community, including pals Ellen DeGeneres, Lily Allen, Lili Reinhart and Adam Lambert, all of whom have been sharing sweet messages for Lovato on social media.

Poor beautiful spirit @ddlovato I hope she’s ok, and that she makes a full recovery soon. — LILY ALLEN (@lilyallen) July 24, 2018

My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) July 24, 2018

I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018

sending huge recovery love to Demi. this is a very personal moment and respected delicately. all we can do is send our best wishes and love. addiction isn’t simple nor easy. you’re very loved, @ddlovato you’ll beat this as you did before. 🙏🏽 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 24, 2018

Really hoping she's ok — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) July 24, 2018

praying for @ddlovato and her health. When I was 14, she was an idol to me in how she spoke so openly about mental health. And now she continues to inspire thousands of young men and women with her body positivity messages. Addiction and mental illness doesn’t discriminate. 💔 — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 24, 2018

I’m praying for you with everything in me @ddlovato. You are so loved. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) July 24, 2018

i love u @ddlovato — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 24, 2018

@ddlovato we love you 🙏🏻💗 — Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) July 24, 2018

Thinking of and sending love to @ddlovato. Addiction is very real. — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) July 24, 2018

My whole heart and my whole soul is with @ddlovato today. I adore you and so does the entire world. You will fight this and you will come out of it even stronger. Addiction is powerful beyond measure, but you can defeat it. I love you. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) July 24, 2018

According to People, the singer is currently in stable condition.