Demi Lovato Apologized After Receiving Backlash for Her Israel Trip
The singer disabled her comments section soon after sharing photos from her travels.
Demi Lovato recently took a (free) trip to Israel, wherein she filled the “God-sized hole” in her heart, visited The World Holocaust Remembrance Center, and met with children with special needs. One activity she didn’t get to during her trip to the “magical” land? Addressing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict …
Fans (and critics) flooded Lovato’s Instagram posts about the trip with angry feedback before the singer disabled the comments section on all three, but Twitter reactions are still public.
In an Instagram story that has since expired, Lovato said she hadn’t intended to offend anyone, writing, "I'm extremely frustrated. I accepted a free trip to Israel in exchange for a few posts. No one told me there would be anything wrong with going or that I could possibly be offending anyone."
"With that being said," she continued, "I'm sorry if I've hurt or offended anyone, that was no my intention. Sometimes people present you with opportunities and no one tells you the potential backlash you could face in return. This was meant to be a spiritual experience for me, NOT A POLITICAL STATEMENT and now I realize it hurt people and for that I'm sorry. Sorry I'm not more educated and sorry for thinking this trip was just a spiritual experience. Going against all advice right now and apologizing because it feels right to me and I'd rather get in trouble for being authentic to myself, than staying quiet to please other people."
"I love my fans, all of them, from all over."
Despite her apology, the posts remain on Lovato’s Instagram, and much to the disappointment of many, she has yet to comment on the conflict itself.