Demi Lovato Apologized After Receiving Backlash for Her Israel Trip

Demi Lovato recently took a (free) trip to Israel, wherein she filled the “God-sized hole” in her heart, visited The World Holocaust Remembrance Center, and met with children with special needs. One activity she didn’t get to during her trip to the “magical” land? Addressing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict …

Fans (and critics) flooded Lovato’s Instagram posts about the trip with angry feedback before the singer disabled the comments section on all three, but Twitter reactions are still public.

demi lovato praising israel and it’s fake history and existence... innocent people get killed everyday and this woman is glorifying all of it. i’m speechless. free palestine forever. pic.twitter.com/etUgQse2E9 — i (@rosecabellos) October 1, 2019

Demi Lovato praising Israel is disgusting and wrong. She knows exactly what is going on in Palestine, hundreds of people are being killed everyday, women and children are getting raped by Israelis soldiers and yet you’re telling me to not make a big deal out of it? #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/9w7lSiXmO1 — esma (@sweetenerora) October 1, 2019

Here’s Demi Lovato’s moving instagram post about visiting Yad Vashem in Jerusalem.

And here are some of the comments from people who 71 years after Israel’s founding still can’t accept it exists, and decide a post about a Holocaust museum is an opportunity to point that out. pic.twitter.com/55xBGRseRS — Juliet Moses (@JulietMosesNZ) October 2, 2019

Demi Lovato is on a whole other level of being arrogant. Sis had a blue icon on Insta for months showing support for Sudan, and now are using the excuse of being an “American singer” to act like you don’t have an opinion on Israel - Palestine conflict, to hide she’s a Zionist? pic.twitter.com/OhJtcSdAw1 — ً (@MonaDarlingx) October 3, 2019

In an Instagram story that has since expired, Lovato said she hadn’t intended to offend anyone, writing, "I'm extremely frustrated. I accepted a free trip to Israel in exchange for a few posts. No one told me there would be anything wrong with going or that I could possibly be offending anyone."

"With that being said," she continued, "I'm sorry if I've hurt or offended anyone, that was no my intention. Sometimes people present you with opportunities and no one tells you the potential backlash you could face in return. This was meant to be a spiritual experience for me, NOT A POLITICAL STATEMENT and now I realize it hurt people and for that I'm sorry. Sorry I'm not more educated and sorry for thinking this trip was just a spiritual experience. Going against all advice right now and apologizing because it feels right to me and I'd rather get in trouble for being authentic to myself, than staying quiet to please other people."

"I love my fans, all of them, from all over."

Demi Lovato visited Israel & nest of antisemitic trolls started attacking her on Instagram for visiting the only democracy in the Middle East. You’re from America, you have camps with children at your border. We’re not perfect, but don’t come to here & post things like that, FFS pic.twitter.com/GhHeYjBZtM — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) October 3, 2019

Despite her apology, the posts remain on Lovato’s Instagram, and much to the disappointment of many, she has yet to comment on the conflict itself.