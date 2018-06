Last year, after watching a particularly harrowing Dateline expose about childhood sex slavery, Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore decided to do something about it: "We formed DNA—which stands for Demi and Ashton—with the goal of eliminating sex slavery worldwide, but first and foremost right here in the U.S.," Ashton told us. For more of his exclusive interview, check out our December issue on newsstands Friday. To find out how you can help, click over to DemiandAshton.org.