Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Delilah Belle Is Not Afraid to Show Off Her Abs

Aug 17, 2017 @ 10:45 am

Delilah Belle Hamlin has already made a splash in the modeling industry.

Don’t believe us? Last fall, the now-19-year-old daughter of actress and Real Housewives of New York star Lisa Rinna hit the runway at Tommy Hilfiger’s NYFW Tommy x Gigi show, giving her a chance to mingle with It girls like Gigi Hadid and Hailey Baldwin.

Ever since, she’s taken cues from top models, using Instagram as a platform to post perfectly lit selfies that make us want to step up our game. On Wednesday, however, Belle did what all major models to-be do: hit the town.

Delilah grabbed her younger 16-year-old sister Amelia Gray (also a model) and headed to the Blind Dragon in L.A. for some girl time. Naturally, Delilah didn’t fail to steal the show. For her outing, she wore slouchy white pants with pointed-toe lace-up booties and an off the shoulder jacket.

Yes, her black mini backpack and silver choker were cute accessories, but we can’t help but call out the fact that Delilah dared to step out at night in a sizzling bra top. The striped piece showed off her toned physique, not to mention her in-your-face confidence.

Is she the next Gigi Hadid? We’ll certainly be keeping an eye on her.

