Delicious Brunch Recipes to Master this Weekend

The only thing better than sleeping late on the weekend? Waking up to a beautiful brunch!

Brunch is definitely one of our favorite weekend activities. How can you not love a meal that's served alongside a mimosa? In honor of the best meal of the week, we rounded up some of our all-time favorite brunch recipes.

From a indulgent goat cheese fritata to lemon, poppyseed, and quinoa pancakes, these dishes are as delicious as they are beautiful. This weekend, whip up a batch of the berry-full French toast that Jessica Seinfeld swears by or a healthy, filling dish of spiced eggs with tomato and cannellini beans from Padma Lakshmi. You can thank us later.

Read on for your new favorite brunch recipes.

