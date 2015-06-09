Netflix Picks Up Degrassi for a New 2016 Season

Teenage pregnancy? Check. Drug use? Check. Sexual identity issues? Check.

Since 1979, Degrassi has successfully chronicled the trials of adolescence in a captivating way and now, thanks to Netflix, the soap opera–style show is returning for another season.

Last week TeenNick announced that they had canceled the show (which has undergone several iterations since its inception, including The Kids on Degrassi Street and Degrassi: The Next Generation) but Netflix confirmed today that Degrassi's "Next Class" will hit the streaming service in 2016:

Degrassi graduates to Netflix. Meet the Next Class, coming in 2016 pic.twitter.com/FhUZJ3ZiiL — Netflix US (@netflix) June 9, 2015

Entertainment Weekly reports that the show has been green lit for 20 new episodes and will start airing on Netflix and Canada’s Family Channel early next year.

“We are energized and excited to work with Family Channel as we tell stories for the next post-millennial teen cohort known as Generation Z, most of whom weren’t even born when Degrassi returned in 2001,” Linda Schuyler, the show's co-creator and executive producer, said in a statement.

We’re pumped to see that former Degrassi stars are returning to the show (among them are Amanda Arcuri, Reiya Downs, Nikki Gould, and Spencer Macpherson), but the real question on our minds is: Will Drake make a grand cameo? The rapper portrayed Jimmy Brooks, a chair wheel-ridden student who loved music, on The Next Generation before catapulting to acclaimed musical success. We’ll have to watch to find out.

