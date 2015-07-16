Bronde, Ronze, and Flamboyage: The Season’s Hottest Hair Trends—Decoded

Celebs have been giving the color wheel quite a spin. Blake Lively’s latest brunette-dominant hue she coined “Bronde” joins the family of mix-and-match tones sweeping Hollywood and hair salons across the country. But the stars aren’t just sticking to static brunettes and blondes.

The looks are gorgeous—but deciphering “écaille” tortoiseshell from “bronde,” “ronze” and “flamboyage” is enough to leave your head spinning. Picking the perfect hair color should be a little easier than your 9th grade French exam. That’s why we created this complete vocab guide to 7 of the hottest hues—your cheat sheet to acing dynamic 'dos 2015.

Sombré

Cue the confusing gradient color naming—“Sombré,” like Lily Aldridge’s honey-infused locks, offers a less severe version of the ombré trend. It stands for “subtle ombré,” infusing lighter locks with more of a highlight effect as opposed to ombré’s stark color blocking. Aldridge’s golden strands add the perfect playful light to accentuate that demure supermodel smize.

Babylights

A throwback to pigtails and carefree days in the sun, “babylights” is the brunette-blonde mash-up that attempts to mimic the natural lightening caused by sun exposure. Colorist Jack Howard at Paul Edmonds salon in London coined it last year and stars like Miranda Kerr and Nicole Scherzinger have been testing out the trend ever since. It works a lot like balayage but uses smaller sections of hair for layers of contrast and more subtle color meshing. Sherzinger’s b-lights softened her dark tresses, showcasing the trend that’s become a perfect gateway color to bolder looks like her current blonder locks.

Splashlights

Bringing on the bold but staying with the blonde/brunette color duo are “splashlights.” Created by New York-based colorist Aura Friedman from Sally Hershberger salon, “splashlights” aim to recreate the color lightening of artificial lights shining on hair in a wide strip. The look, created for Chairlift vocalist Caroline Polachek, is a more drastic color block, but stars like Jessica Biel have embraced a subtler version. It’s a low-maintenance way to make a confident statement and join the two-tone trend.

Flamboyage

Created and coined by Italian hair colorist and artistic director at Davines, Angelo Seminara, this technique features clear Flamboyage Meche strips instead of foils. A colorist sticks the adhesive side of each strip to a layer of hair and then lifts up. A random selection of hair stays in place on the Meche that is then painted balayage-style. It creates a natural, mixed-in look Seminara calls “spontaneous.” Jessica Biel’s gorgeous glow here gives the new mama more subtle dimension—as if we needed more reason to be envious of Mrs. JT *swoon.*

Écaille (Tortoiseshell)

Tortoise shell brown/blonde marbling has made its way from retro eyewear rims to grace the strands of celebrities like Chrissy Teigen. Say goodbye to stark two-tone and hello to multidimensional color with three or more varying hues of honey, auburn, and mocha. The bold and beautiful Tiegan sported the look on a sweet beach-wave lob before adding more length and honey hues at her ends.

Bronde

Holy cow! A heart shaped mountain. Nothing more perfect than nature. Time to protect it!!! @livelokai and @world_widlife are helping to save our animals #LetsDoOurPart #livelokai #IStillCantBelieveTheresAHeartShapedMountain--WaitTilNirvanaHearsAboutThis A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jul 7, 2015 at 7:19am PDT

Bombshell Blake Lively is no longer a blonde—well, sort of. She debuted her coined shade via Instagram with the caption “…Brondes have more fun #NoTypos-IKnowIThinkItsCrazyToo.” A second 'gram (above) features a close-up of her new shade with a caption calling attention to the World Wildlife Fund. Blake has been slowly transitioning to brunette since her pregnancy with new baby girl James, ushering in a trend for darker auburn roots. Leave it to Lively to prove once again, it doesn’t matter what color she turns her tresses, this is one hot mamma—with one lucky hubby, right Ryan?

Ronze

Emma Stone's no stranger to drastic hair color changes, like swapping her natural blonde for a nearly signature red. This red meets bronze mash-up, aptly dubbed “ronze,” gives her lob a highlighted shine without adding a noticeable second tone. Stone has since lightened up her look even more after her latest role as Jill in Woody Allen’s Irrational Man, which hit theaters Friday.

