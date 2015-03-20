The Deep Meaning Behind Olivia Pope's Striped Jacket from Last Night's Scandal

The ladies of Scandal brought it on last night's episode. From one scene to the next, we couldn't help but notice how amazing the wardrobe choices were—did you spot the leather J. Mendel dress worn by Kerry Washington’s Olivia Pope? Even guest star, Lena Dunham, showed a different side of herself.

"We really felt that we had to create a different version of Lena," the show's costume designer, Lyn Paolo, told InStyle. "We tried to make everything that she wore more structured than she normally would wear. Lena would say, 'These are grown-up lady clothes!'" The fittings with Dunham were memorable for Paolo as well. "She was a riot," he said. "We laughed a lot in the fittings. She did selfies in Olivia's white hat!"

As for last night's episode, Paolo made sure to juxtapose Dunham's character, Suzanne Thomas, with Olivia Pope by dressing both of them in contrasting bright blues in one scene. For Olivia, her striped blue Proenza Schouler jacket had a deeper meaning though.

"She's trying to get back to normal, but she's still struggling," Paolo said. "This was our way of bringing her out of it a little bit. We rarely use that tone of blue, but you also see her usual grays and blacks in that jacket as well." Olivia is slowly emerging from her shell, and even though it has been a difficult transition for her, she's more like herself in each passing scene.

