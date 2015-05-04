Find Out What Your Mom Really Wants this Mother's Day

Mother's Day is almost here, which means that the hunt for the perfect gift is officially on. Of course, you want to get your mom exactly what she's hoping for (she is the best, after all), but sometimes it can be tricky to figure out just what that is. If your mom is hard to read, use our cheat sheet below to decipher what she truly wants to unwrap this Sunday. Bonus: All of these gifts are brand new, so no matter what, she'll have plenty to brag about.

If she says: "You really don't have to get me anything."

Then you get: She's just being nice! Of course you have to. Spring for a clever card and a fragrance, like Henri Bendel's new Suite 712, a floral mix of Italian bergamot and blue freesia (pictured above). "Mothers will appreciate the thought and sensitivity," says Pina Ferlisi, Bendel's creative director.

(Greenwich Letterpress greeting cards, from $4.75; greenwichletterpress.com. Henri Bendel Suite 712 eau de parfum, $98; henribendel.com)

If she says: "Make me look good at spin class."

Then you get: Rebecca Minkoff's line will take her athleisure game to the next level. "These pieces are for the modern, active woman who wants true function from her wardrobe," Minkoff says.

(Mesh jacket, $248 at Rebecca Minkoff, 866-838-6991. Canvas and mesh bag, $225; rebeccaminkoff.com)

If she says: "I'd love a visit."

Then you get: Do even better. Grab a Studiopatro linen apron in springy aqua, choose a recipe from The Bergdorf Goodman Cookbook, and have yourselves a bonding sesh in the kitchen.

(Studiopatro apron, $68; studiopatro.com. The Bergdorf Goodman Cookbook, Harper Design, $35; barnesandnoble.com)

If she says: "It's up to you, but your brother got me..."

Then you get: There's no way he'll know about these kitten heels from L.K. Bennett's brand-new collab with model Laura Bailey. "As a working mom, I wanted these to feel luxe but not slow me down," Bailey says. "And I hope the bold colors bring joy."

(L.K. Bennett canvas and patent leather heels, $375; us.lkbennett.com)

If she says: "I could always use a tote bag."

Then you get: All moms love tote bags. Our pick? From Vince's debut bag collection, this soft Italian leather carryall is big enough to fit all her essentials.

(Vince leather totes, $545 each; vince.com)

