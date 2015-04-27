Decode the Dress Code: Find the Perfect Outfit to Wear to Any Wedding this Season
Wedding season is officially upon us! Which means that if you're like us, you've probably already received an invite that left you totally stumped on what to wear. And whether you're trying to accommodate the venue, the climate, or even a specific theme, sometimes you just need the ultimate ensemble that covers all of your bases. Below, we’ve solved five editors’ outfit dilemmas for finding the perfect locale-appropriate attire—and hopefully yours, too.
So-Cal Casual
Go for a flowy silk sea-colored gown to keep you cool. “These pleats make me feel super-stylish for a Palm Springs soiree, and I know I’ll be comfortable in the hot weather,” says senior entertainment editor, Karen Levy.
(Tibi green silk gown, $695; tibi.com)
Wine Country Chic
Channel Napa with enological hues like Marsala or a rich Bordeaux. “I love the color, and the fluidity makes it easy to dance all night long,” says Kim Peiffer, InStyle.com’s senior news editor.
(424 Fifth red racerback maxi dress, $129; lordandtaylor.com)
Windy City Semiformal
Look polished in a fail-safe voluminous tea-length style, which InStyle.com associate editor Jennifer Davis found to be the perfect Midwest look. “The Chicago celebration calls for a little flair, and these abstract florals do the trick,” she says.
(Noir Sachin & Babi tulle dress, $1,095; Noir Sachin & Babi; sachinandbabi.com)
Country Club Black Tie
Substitute solid black with graphic stripes, like the ones on this structured number. “Wearing a print means no worries about matching the bridesmaids,” says Christina Shanahan, senior editor of features. Plus, check out the cascading ruffles down the back!
(CH Carolina Herrera silk striped gown, $1,525; call 310-276-8900 to order)
Barn Bash
Move freely during hoedowns thanks to side slits and stretchy fabric. “I know I’ll still look polished in this, even with my cowboy boots,” says editorial assistant Tessa Trudeau.
(Halston Heritage silk maxi dress, $445; available in May on halston.com)