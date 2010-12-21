Decades Two.1's Year-End Sale Includes Rick Owens

The following is a guest post from one of our favorite blogs, Decades 2.1.

This year marked another great twelve months of fashion. From dark romanticism to lighter nudes, the runways kept us intrigued. Now as 2010 draws to a close, we gathered our favorite looks from the past year, including this Rick Owens jacket (left), and posted them on Hautelook from today through Thursday, December 24th. Because after you're done getting everyone gifts, don't forget to pick up a little something for yourself, too!