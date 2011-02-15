Decades Two.1's Annual Shoe Sale

The following is a guest post from one of our favorite blogs, Decades Two.1.

This Saturday, February 19th, Decades Two.1 is holding its annual shoe sale at its Los Angeles consignment store (8214 Melrose Ave.). We've got everything from fantastic flats to sexy stilettos from all your favorite designers such as Manolo Blahnik, Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin—each marked at $150 per pair (limited to two pairs per client). We're also launching our new $250 dress section on the very same day. See? We've got you covered from head to toe. Stop by 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to shop.