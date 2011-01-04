Decades Two.1 Answers Your Questions

The following is a guest post from one of our favorite blogs, DecadesTwo.1.

There are lots of questions when you're trying to build a fabulous fashion closet. How do you choose the ultimate LBD? What trends will last? And the list goes on (and on and on). But online consignment shop Decades Two.1 co-owners Cameron Silver and Christos Garkinos (pictured) want to help. That's why the duo will answer all your sartorial questions during a live Facebook feed at 4ET/1PT (video will be live at that time). For tips on fashion must-haves and what to look forward to in 2011, be sure to check it out.