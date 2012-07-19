Debra Messing on Michael Kors: 'He's My Long Lost Second Cousin'

Image zoom Getty Images; Sipa USA (2)

Here's a designer-celebrity relationship we love: Debra Messing and Michael Kors are so close, they're practically family! "I feel like he’s my long lost second cousin," the Smash star told InStyle.com at a New York City fundraiser for The Trevor Project, a charity that provides crisis intervention to LGBTQ teens. And like family, they're always there for each other! "Michael is awesome because any time that I have to be on a red carpet or go on Letterman or something where I need a dress, and I need to look great, I just get to go into his boutique and try on everything," Messing said. "I know all the people who work there and he lets me borrow anything." Recently, the actress borrowed a hot pink shift, a zebra print dress, and a belted plaid design. We can't wait to see which look she picks next!

