Deborah Lippmann's New Lipstick: Inspired by Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe"

Gary Gershoff/WireImage
Marianne Mychaskiw
Jan 28, 2013 @ 5:03 pm

Just when you thought Carly Rae Jepsen’s breakout hit "Call Me Maybe" had seen its day! Today, we found out that celebrity manicurist Deborah Lippmann was so inspired by 2012's hottest song, she's launching a Call Me Maybe lipstick. "The song came out while the color was being developed, and they both have the same youthful and exuberant vibe," Lippmann told InStyle.com exclusively. Lippmann, who moonlights as a singer, names all of her products after hit songs, and Jepsen's debut just happened to coincide with her time in the lab. "Carly Rae Jepsen is playful, vibrant, and on-trend, which aligns perfectly with this shade." Find Call Me Maybe starting in mid-February on deborahlippmann.com for $22.

