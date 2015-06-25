Debi Mazar Is the New Face of Marc Jacobs—and Their Friendship Goes Way Back

This is shaping up to be the year of epic fashion campaigns, from Julia Roberts mugging in a black tuxedo for Givenchy to Joan Didion's Céline ads that nearly caused the Internet to implode. And we're not the first ones to admit that these iconic women are completely owning it. The latest celebrity to join the ranks? None other than Debi Mazar.

The actress, famous for her role in Goodfellas and, more recently, as no-bullsh— publicist Shauna in HBO's Entourage, is slated to star in Marc Jacobs's fall 2015 ads alongside the likes of Cher, Willow Smith, and Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis.

RELATED: Younger Star Debi Mazar Toasts the Future of Fashion at FIT's Annual Gala

But unlike her fellow poster girls and boy, Mazar and Jacobs go way back—three decades, to be exact. The actress posted a sweet note to Instagram along with the above campaign photo, and shared how she did the makeup for the designer's first-ever fashion show, and how he in turn made her first custom dress for the premiere of Jungle Fever.

"We both lived on the Upper West Side at the time," Mazar tells InStyle of the beginnings of their friendship. "He was one of the first friends I made that became a big designer, and we've stayed in touch ever since. To see him branch out on his own is wonderful, and his clothes are truly beautiful." Talk about friends in high places.

RELATED: The Entourage Movie is like the Series "On Steroids," Says Star Debi Mazar