New Year, new haircut? This time of year always triggers an itch for switching up your style. Where better to draw inspiration from than the hottest celebs? Maybe you want to darken your blond tresses like Fergie or chop it all off like Ginnifer Goodwin. We've gathered 2009's most dramatic and stylish transformations to help you choose wisely before you take plunge!

—Kimberley McLeod