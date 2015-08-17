Inside the L.A. Shopping Fête that Brought Leslie Mann, Sofia Vergara, Rebel Wilson, and More Starlets Together 

Producer Jennifer Klein’s annual Day of Indulgence lived up to its name as newbies like Tracee Ellis Ross and regulars like Kristen Bell enjoyed an L.A. afternoon of shopping, snacking, and spa-ing. Breezy Calypso St. Barth furniture and bursts of green and white florals from A Bed of Roses decorated Klein’s Brentwood home, along with sweet temptations like a cupcake tower from Casey’s Cupcakes, candy dishes overflowing with Vosges, Sugarfina, Wild Ophelia chocolates, and barkTHINS, and an ICDC Donuts display that had Leslie Mann setting aside an assortment to take home with her.

“I already had a donut and a cookie. I came with the intention of ‘I’m just gonna have one little thing’ and I’ve already had two things,” said Sofia Vergara, evaluating the waiters circulating with desserts like Salt & Straw ice cream and ProYo frozen yogurt push-up pops and drinks like Don Julio Tequila cocktails and Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf iced coffees. The nearly 100-degree temperatures gave guests every reason to indulge—Leona Lewis balanced a Pop Shop popsicle in one hand and a Suja juice in the other as she joined friends in a cool corner to catch up and relax to a Sunday afternoon soundtrack that Klein curated on Spotify and included throwback tunes like “Straight Up” and “Dreamweaver.”

The backyard was dotted with more splurge-worthy pop-ups like Henri Bendel, Theory, Alex and Ani, and Elizabeth & James and beauty stations like Make Up For Ever and Tyra Beauty, where guests like Katherine Heigl pulled up a chair for a contouring lesson.

“It is interesting to be a vendor and see all the behind-the-scenes,” said Tyra Banks. “It is fun to see people’s reactions to everything.”

The beauty hot spots filled up quickly. Selena Gomez (in a white, Jen Aniston-inspired summer dress) staked out a spot for a chair massage while Elizabeth Olsen ordered up a custom Skin, Inc. serum and Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting (above) cleaned up her arches with Benefit's brow experts. “I haven’t let anyone touch my brows in ages and she did a fantastic job,” she said.

Anna Faris (below) walked around barefoot (“I took off the shoes!” she declared) with her Mom pal Allison Janney while Scandal co-stars Bellamy Young, Katie Lowes, Darby Stanchfield, and Kerry Washington power-shopped and advised one another as they picked out NYDJ jeans.

“It was such a fun experience shopping together as a group because they see me every day on set and they know my style so well that they’re the perfect team to take around shopping because they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh get that, you’re going to wear that all the time,’” Lowes said.

Even matching outfits couldn’t stop the love-fest. Young and Nia Long laughed when they discovered wearing the same blacks-and-white striped L’Agence dress. “We hugged each other—it was a cute moment,” said Long. “Two girls with good taste!”

The biggest hit of the afternoon was the parting gift: a Roxy suitcase and LeSportsac bag filled with enough indulgences to last for the rest of the year, like ArcLight Cinemas movie passes, Atelier perfumes engraved with the name of each guest, a stay at the Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina, a Spotify Premium membership, a Swatch watch, new tools from Clarisonic and Nuface (the mini), Sam Edelman sandals, and Levi's jeans. “This is the one opportunity where I can create an oasis for the busy woman,” said Klein. “And they can come here, feel safe and indulge.”

