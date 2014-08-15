Day and Night Fashion: Jessica Alba Shows Us Two Ways to Wear a Bustier Top

Traditionally worn underneath, bustiers hardly ever see the light of day. Well, that's no longer the case. Jessica Alba stepped out in New York City yesterday in two looks that prove a bustier can stand on its own out in the open and are versatile enough for day and night.

To promote her latest movie Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, the brunette beauty appeared on the BET show 106 & Park in a sexy black satin bustier that she paired with a burgundy high-waisted Katharine Kidd skirt, topping off her look with a sharp navy Kooples tuxedo blazer (to minimize excessive skin exposure), Melinda Maria studs, and black ankle-strap Giuseppe Zanotti stilettos.

Come dusk, Alba hit the town and dialed up the allure with a similar bustier-based look, sans blazer. She traded in her corseted top for a forest-green Chris Gelinas bustier bodysuit, her full skirt for black wide-leg Max Mara pants, and black heels for metallic gold Brian Atwood platforms. The finishing touches? Vita Fede jewelry and a graphic black-and-white clutch.

The lesson learned here: You can wear bustier tops at all hours of the day, every day. Schooled.

