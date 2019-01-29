Dax Shepard Says He Initially Didn't Know If He Wanted to Be with Kristen Bell Forever

It's hard to imagine a time that Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell weren't wildly, head over heels in love with each other. They're the very definition of #CoupleGoals with nearly six years of marriage under their belts, but apparently the actor had some initial doubts about his now-wife.

During an interview on the TV show Off Camera with Sam Jones, Shepard got candid about the initial stages of his and Bell's romance, admitting that he "wasn't certain" about the couple's future early on in their relationship.

"I have this very weird mix of not thinking I’m good looking, general low self-esteem, chip on my shoulder that I’m dumb because I was dyslexic, all these things, yet, unbridled arrogance in relationships,” the Parenthood star explained. “I’ve always been that way, I don’t know how to explain it. I’ve always felt very confident in relationships.

He continued: “So I never, ever was like, ‘Oh, I hope I can keep Kristen.' I was going, ‘Do I want to be with a Christian, who has eight people living in her house for free? Who has to get out of a car when there’s a dog that doesn’t have a leash and ruin her whole day to rescue this dog? … That’s great and she’s good, but that’s not what I wanna do, I’m not that good, I don’t want to spend my day finding the owner of a dog.’“

However, Bell's good nature rubbed off on him, changing his perspective on life for the better. "I just slowly over time watched what fruit she bore over the way she moved through life,” he said. "I looked at the results of how she lived, and they’re pretty undeniable... It’s just a better life and I wanted that, so I chose to move more in her direction. She didn’t ask me to. I wanted what she had, and I replicated it."

Shepard and Bell began dating in 2007 and wed six years later in Los Angeles. Soon, they welcomed two daughters: Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 4.

Given the couple's decade-long track record, maybe the age-old adage "opposites attract" is really true.