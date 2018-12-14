Dax Shepard Doesn't Have Time for Those Cheating Rumors

Earlier today, Kayti Edwards, a model who is also Julie Andrew's granddaughter, claimed to have a rendezvous with Dax Shepard nine years ago, which would definitely put it in Kristen Bell dating territory. However, Shepard wasn't going to let his name get dragged through the tabloid mud. In an Instagram post, he explained that Edwards didn't have her timeline straight.

"That photo is 13 years old, not 9. Also, Kayti has sold stories to tabloids about Matthew Perry, Jack Osbourne, Kid Rock, and now me." Shepard wrote alongside a screencap of the Daily Mail post. "I look forward to her next one. Fingers crossed it’s about my #1, Brad Pitt :)"

Edwards alleged that the two dated briefly in 2005 and then hooked up again in 2009, two years after Shepard started dating Kristen Bell. Edward's story, which was published in the Daily Mail and Us Weekly, claimed that Shepard kissed her in a photo booth and that the two of them ended up having sex. Shepard's post would put the photo at 2005, which is in line with Edwards' claims.

The Daily Mail also traced Edward's past claims, which back up Shepard's post. Back in February, Edwards was involved with a story that alleged she maintained a decade-long affair with Kid Rock while he was engaged to fiancée Audrey Berry. She denied the whole situation, saying that they simply dated.