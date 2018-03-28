The Dawson’s Creek Cast Reunited After 20 Years and They’re Still Total Heartthrobs

It’s been 20 years since the cult favorite show Dawson’s Creek hit the airwaves, and to celebrate, Entertainment Weekly brought the cast back together to reminisce about Capeside two decades later. The iconic cover marked the first time that the whole cast reunited since the show wrapped in 2003, and surprising no one, they’re still total heartthrobs.

“I think we’ve all sort of seen each other over the years, but not everybody all together,” Katie Holmes told EW. “And never for long enough.”

Holmes (Joey Potter), James Van Der Beek (Dawson Leery), Joshua Jackson (Pacey Witter), Michelle Williams (Jen Lindley), Busy Phillips (Audrey Liddell), Kerr Smith (Jack McPhee), Meredith Monroe (Andie McPhee), and Mary Beth Peil (Evelyn “Grams” Ryan) were all in attendance, as well as creator Kevin Williamson, making for some truly nostalgic photos.

“I loved that we were able to get in there in those formative years for people. That’s why people, I think, are so connected to it,” Williams said of its cult appeal. “When something affects you while you were growing up, it kind of stays in there forever. When you’re so permeable and open and trying to figure out who you are and what’s going on, whatever reaches you in those moments really becomes part of you.”

Pick up this week’s issue of EW for the full story.