David's Disguise, Maggie for Vena Cava and More!

1. Watch David Beckham go undercover on Ellen... as a Target salesman peddling his own perfume! [HuffPo]

2. Maggie Gyllenhaal stars in Vena Cava's new look book. [Style]

3. Which star will replace Hilary Duff in The Story of Bonnie and Clyde? [THR]

4. Check out this behind-the-scenes video of Carrie Underwood for Olay. [People]

5. Christopher Kane has collaborated with J. Brand on a (brightly!) colored denim collection. [Racked]

6. The New Yorker's Style Issue is out this week, with profiles on Daphne Guinness and Jean Paul Gaultier. [NewYorker]