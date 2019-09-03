Three Beckhams Wore Amazing Suits for This Family Fashion Moment

You're not seeing double, you're seeing triple — and when it looks this good, nobody minds. To celebrate the GQ Men of the Year Awards, in London, David Beckham and his wife, Victoria Beckham, gave fans a twinning moment for the ages when they both arrived wearing tailored suits. However, it wasn't just the couple that decided to lean into menswear for the night, the eldest Beckham progeny, model and photographer Brooklyn Beckham, opted for traditional formalwear, too, making for a power-dressed triumvirate that'll be tough to beat.

David and Brooklyn went for sharply tailored tuxedos with all the trappings of traditional British formal dress. Their pants had satin stripes down the sides, they both wore plain white button-up shirts, and the father-son pair kept the rest of their looks streamlined and straightforward. Papa Becks wore a more formal bow tie with his ensemble while Brooklyn chose to pair his tux with a skinny black long tie.

Image zoom David M. Benett/Getty Images

Standing out from her two leading men, Victoria chose a loose and relaxed cut for her white double-breasted suit. It's a silhouette that she's embraced for the past few years, leaving her skin-skimming body-con dresses behind as remnants of her Spice Girl days. She hasn't abandoned glam altogether, though. She accessorized with a simple black clutch, sleek earrings, and sky-high pointy black stilettos.

The awards ceremony caps off the Beckhams' summer getaways. Just last week, the famous family was celebrating alongside Elton John on a yacht in the south of France. Just before that, both David and Victoria were posting clips from their Italian getaway, which included countryside bike rides.