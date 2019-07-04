David and Victoria Beckham's Iconic 2009 Underwear Ad Stands the Test of Time

Americans have the Fourth of July, and the Brits have David and Victoria Beckham's wedding anniversary.

Yep, Britain's most stylish power couple is celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary on this July 4. So if you're enjoying a fireworks spectacular or hanging with your closest friends, save a little bit of festivity for Posh and Becks, who are living proof that true love is real and that coordinating outfits may just be the key to making a marriage work through Spice Girls reunions, pond-crossing moves, a seemingly infinite number of hair transformations, and four (four!) kids.

The Beckham romance is the stuff of real-life fairy tales. Victoria Adams, as she was known when she also held the mantle of Posh Spice, checked out a Manchester United game back in 1997 after one of the team's star players requested her presence. That guy? It was David Beckham, who was so famous in the world of soccer that he eventually had a movie named after his trademark skills on the ball: Bend It Like Beckham.

This was the height of Spice Girls fever, making this one of the most high-profile couples in the U.K., where tabloids speculated that the two were getting serious almost immediately.

Image zoom Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Image zoom Dave Hogan/Getty Images

RELATED: Victoria Beckham Drank "Full Moon Water" During a German Spa Retreat Detox

Just a year later, in 1998, the two made it official and became engaged. Not long after, the couple announced that they'd be welcoming their first son. Brooklyn, who is named for the city where he was conceived (thanks, mom and dad), was born just four months before the couple's 1999 wedding. It's the stuff of legend now: Ireland's Luttrellstown Castle, a Robin Hood theme, the Vera Wang dress, the actual throne, and then the second outfits. The cake's topper was actually a sculpture of the couple completely nude. Yes, really.

RELATED: David Beckham and Daughter Harper Shared an Adorable Moment at the World Cup

2002 brought the Beckhams' second child, Romeo. Not only do the Beckham kids have famous parents, David and Victoria enlisted some big names for godparents, too: Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley are godfather and godmother, respectively.

The next year, David swapped teams and signed with Real Madrid in Spain, which meant a huge move for the family. This era included plenty of matching outfits, from the leather-on-leather Versace looks for a summer party to coordinating white outfits for the MTV Movie Awards. In 2005, the couple welcomed their third son, Cruz. In 2007, the family moved to Los Angeles when David signed with the L.A. Galaxy.

Image zoom Justin Goff/Getty Images

Image zoom Bill Davila/Getty Images

Image zoom Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images

Victoria wasn't just resting on spicy laurels, however. She launched her fashion line in 2008, which has since expanded to include accessories and even beauty.

In 2009, the couple modeled for Emporio Armani Underwear in a #marriagegoals campaign. The ad was just one part of their entrepreneurial pursuits. Together, the two have launched fragrances, written books, and managed to parlay their unique brand of celebrity into collabs with labels like H&M and Estée Lauder.

Image zoom GAMMA/Getty Images

RELATED: David Beckham Showed up to Court Looking Like a Full-On Runway Model

Even though she was very, very pregnant, Victoria and David attended Kate Middleton and Prince William's royal wedding in 2011. (And because the don't play favorites, they also attended Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding last May.) The Beckhams' daughter, Harper Seven, was born shortly after Kate and William's royal to-do.

Image zoom Stuart Wilson/GP/Getty Images

Image zoom WPA Pool/Getty Images

Since he retired from soccer in 2012, Beckham's been content to play dad (though he's set to return to the world stage with the establishment of his own team in Miami soon). That means working on his collabs with Tudor Watches; launching his line of whisky, Haig Club; his fashion line, Kent & Curwen, and being a super supportive husband. He and the rest of the family are always seated in the first row of mom's fashion shows and David's generous on Instagram, sharing sweet snapshots of his kids and their own pursuits.

RELATED: David and Victoria Beckham Were Seen Being "Very Touchy" on Their Recent Date Night

Image zoom David M. Benett/Getty Images

2018 also brought on rumors of a divorce, though both said it was nonsense. "There is no statement due, no divorce," a spokeswoman for the couple told The Sun, adding that it was all just "fake social media news."

"This is all very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time," the rep noted.

Before the rumors, David admitted that marriage wasn't exactly easy, though he credits the family as the key to his relationship. Despite allegations that he and Victoria are only together to build their brands up, he assured everyone that it's real love. With two decades behind them, here's to two more.

"Of course you make mistakes, and we all know that marriage is difficult at times. It is about working through it," he said during an appearance on the BBC. "We have come up against tough times. But we know each other better than anyone else knows us. And we talk. Do we stay together because it is a brand? Of course not. We stay together because we love each other and because we have four amazing children."

Today both shared adorable Instagram montages celebrating their love. We're not crying, you're crying.