David and Victoria Beckham Color-Coordinated for Their First First Red Carpet Appearance In 3 Years

Much to our dismay, one of Hollywood’s most fashionable couples has been keeping a low public profile for the past three years (!!!) which, as you know, is a lifetime in terms of celebrity marriages.

David and Victoria Beckham last walked a red carpet together at the British Fashion Awards in November 2015, both twinning in tailored black suits.

Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Getty Images

For their return to the red carpet, the Beckhams took a cue from their last official appearance, opting for color-coordinated black outfits at the UEFA Champions League draw on Thursday in Monaco.

Victoria stood by her husband’s side in a plunging black midi dress and matching stiletto sandals (shop a similar style here), while David struck a pose in his typical black suit and white collared shirt.

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

The age-defying parents of four look just as beautiful as they did in their early (and oh so meme worthy) years:

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Getty Images

You want more, you say?

Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Robert Mora/Getty Images

You’re so very welcome.