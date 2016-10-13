David Burtka Wishes His Twins a Happy 6th Birthday in This Adorable Photo

David Burtka had good reason for being a little tardy with his happy birthday Instagram tribute for his and Neil Patrick Harris's twins.

As the family celebrated Harper and Gideon's sixth birthday in the Dominican Republic, the chef had a bit of a snafu as they enjoyed some fun in the sun. "I am one day late, cause my phone fell in the ocean.... Yikes!!," Burtka captioned an adorable photo of the duo on Instagram Thursday. "But Happy Birthday to the most loving, fearless and most adventurous eaters I know!! @nph And I love you Gideon and Harper!"

In the sweet snap, the sister and brother strike poses next to each other, with Harper rocking a frilly, tulle pink dress, a veil, and glittery shoes, and Gideon looking a tad unamused as he folds his arms in a white button-down top, suspenders, and black pants.

The siblings were all smiles, though, during their birthday vacation days ago, and could be seen leaping with glee in a snap the How I Met Your Mother alum shared on the 'gram Thursday from their travels. "Spent the last four days at @clubmedpuntacana. Sun, surf and circus training—for joy we jumped!." In the photo, the ever-stylish Harper sports a floral jumper, while her brother shows off his jumping skills in a black T-shirt and red swimming trunks.

Spent the last four days at @clubmedpuntacana. Sun, surf and circus training - for joy we jumped! @clubmed #clubmedpuntacana A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Oct 13, 2016 at 10:54am PDT

The post came a day after Harris gushed about their little ones in an aww-inducing birthday tribute, writing on Instagram Wednesday, "Gideon and Harper turn 6 today! Happy birthday to these big, bold, brave, bright, beautiful bundles of bountiful blessings. Boom. #balliteration @dbelicious and I love you kids SO much! #grateful."