David Beckham brings his love of family onto the field! For his Los Angeles Galaxy game against Real Madrid in California on Saturday, the soccer star wore custom pink-and-white Adidas cleats with the names of his four children with wife Victoria Beckham on them: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and newborn daughter Harper. How cute! See more of Hollywood's Hottest Dads in the gallery.

MORE!• First Pictures of Harper Beckham• Hollywood’s Newest Moms