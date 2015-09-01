Aww! David Beckham Wishes Romeo Beckham a Happy Birthday with the Cutest Photo

David Beckham continues to prove that he's one of the coolest dads in Hollywood. A few days ago he took his family to Disneyland and posed for a picture with Frozen's Elsa and Anna, and now the father of four just posted the most adorable shout-out for his son Romeo Beckham's birthday.

Beckham shared the black-and-white photo (at top) with his more than 11 million followers on Instagram. In the caption he announced his son's special day by writing, "My little man turns 13 today." His second oldest child is certainly growing up fast, but there's one thing that still hasn't changed. Beckham shared a little secret, "Into his teens and still an Arsenal fan lol." Well, you're never too old to be a fan of the professional London football club. To close out the caption the former pro soccer player typed, "Happy birthday beautiful boy."

