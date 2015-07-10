David Beckham Very Calmly Catches a Tennis Ball at Wimbledon

The spectators at the Wimbledon Championships this week witnessed a special moment: David Beckham causally caught a stray tennis ball that had flown into the stands.

On Thursday while the former soccer star watched a men's doubles semifinals match from the Royal Box, a ball bounced off a line judge’s chair and into the stands near Beckham's seat. As one might expect of a professional athlete, he reached up easily grabbed the errant ball. Cheers erupted from the audience when they realized who had made the catch, and Beckham then offered a good-natured smile and threw it back to the court:

Beckham attended the game with his mother, Sandra. Watch how the lucky moment played out on camera here:

The incredible catch occurred during a match between Britain's Jamie Murray and Australia's John Peers against Germany's Philipp Petzschner and Israel's Jonathan Erlich (Murray and Peers went on to win). The Wimbledon Championships run until July 12. We'll be watching to see how the rest of the matches go—and for any more celebrity catches!

