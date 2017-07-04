David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Wedding Anniversary with the Most Adorable Throwbacks 

Happy Anniversary, David and Victoria Beckham! Everyone’s favorite power couple celebrates 18 years of marriage today, and they took to Instagram to mark the occasion.

Victoria shared a sweet photo of her and David with their oldest son Brooklyn Beckham, who was just a baby at the time, on their wedding day. “I love you, Kisses x,” she captioned the snap along with a praying hands emoji and a star.

I love you 🙏🏻✨Kisses x A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jul 3, 2017 at 11:26pm PDT

While Victoria went the more sentimental route, David on the other hand threw it back to a matchy-matchy red carpet moment that will make you laugh out loud. In the photo, the couple wears identical black patent leather get ups. “Wow we really did this. Happy Anniversary to an amazing wife, mummy and strong business woman @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #Harpernotoninstagram Love you x,” he wrote alongside the hysterical photo along with several heart emojis.

Wow we really did this ☺️ Happy Anniversary to an amazing wife , mummy and strong business woman 🙏 ❤️ @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #Harpernotoninstagram Love you x A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 3, 2017 at 11:42pm PDT

David and Victoria’s kids, Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 10, and Harper, 5, also got in on the celebrations. On Victoria’s Instagram story, she shared a photo of the breakfast spread her kids prepared for them on their special day.

