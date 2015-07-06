David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Their 16th Anniversary on Instagram 

David and Victoria Beckham celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary on Saturday, and they did it in the sweetest way. The couple both took to Instagram to express their love for each on their special day, and if you thought their photos were adorable, wait until you read the captions.

"16 years ago today was our special day... 16 years on we have our beautiful children... Thank you for giving me our amazing little ones .... Happy anniversary," David captioned his throwback photo of the two of them (below).

16 years ago today was our special day... 16 years on we have our beautiful children... Thank you for giving me our amazing little ones .... Happy anniversary ❤️ A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 4, 2015 at 5:27am PDT

For her post, Victoria shared a more recent photo of their family all dressed up, with Harper smiling big in a pretty gray dress. "Happy anniversary, I love u so much. I'm so proud of our beautiful family," she wrote alongside the photo (below).

Happy anniversary, I love u so much x I'm so proud of our beautiful family x A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jul 4, 2015 at 3:13am PDT

But David and Victoria weren't the only ones to share a celebratory snap. Not to be outdone by his parents, 16-year-old Brooklyn 'grammed a shot of himself and his parents on their wedding day.

Happy anniversary. Love u 💙 A photo posted by Brooklyn Beckham (@brooklynbeckham) on Jul 4, 2015 at 4:44am PDT

Our hearts have officially melted.

