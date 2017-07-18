David Beckham's New Tattoo Is the Sweetest Tribute to His Kids

David Beckham, the world’s coolest dad (seriously, who’s cooler than a tattooed British “footballer”?), just grew his expansive collection of body ink.

The latest addition pays tribute to David and Victoria Beckham’s famous brood—Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and Harper, 6.

The Beckham patriarch, 42, teased fans on Instagram with a black-and-white photo of himself getting “touch-ups” at L.A. tattoo parlor Shamrock Social Club.

Touch ups at @shamrocksocialclub work Mark Mahoney 🍀

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

But for those whose D.B. obsession is on an Instagram story-level, the truth was soon revealed. In addition to these alleged touch-ups, the athlete got a new tat in honor of his beloved kids.

“And a little something new … Dadda,” Beckham captioned an image of his neck with “Dadda” spelled in delicate script.

davidbeckham/Instagram

This cinches it: We need David and Victoria to adopt us ASAP.

RELATED: Brooklyn Beckham Gets Another Tattoo, Continues Transformation into Dad David

P.S.: How painful does a NECK tattoo sound?

