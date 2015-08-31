David Beckham Reveals Son Brooklyn's Nickname Using His New Tattoo

Another day, another new tattoo for David Beckham. The soccer stud and father of four, who seems to be expanding his ever-growing ink collection on a weekly basis as of late, shared a photo this weekend of his newest addition—and it pays homage to his oldest son, Brooklyn.

"I've always called Brooklyn (Buster) since the day he was born.... Love you Bust," the dad captioned his 'gram, which shows a tattoo that says "Buster" in cursive script with a small heart under it on his neck:

In late July, Beckham had the number 99 tattooed on his pinkie finger in honor of the year he and Victoria Beckham tied the knot and the year Brooklyn was born. A few days later, he shared a photo of another new tattoo, this one with his daughter Harper's nickname, Pretty Lady. Father of the year award, anyone?

