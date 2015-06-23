What Happened When David Beckham Visited Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace

David Beckham had quite the majestic Monday. The famous athlete attended a reception at Buckingham Palace, where he mingled with none other than Queen Elizabeth II herself. And despite Beckham's own soccer royalty stature, the star apparently felt thrilled to be in the presence of the queen.

He posted a photo of the evening to Instagram (above). "WOW my nan and grandad would have been so proud of this picture," he captioned the post. "Beautiful evening [at] Buckingham Palace."

The queen was hosting the inaugural Young Leaders Event at the palace to honor Britain and the Commonwealth's best new business talent as winners of her Young Leaders Program.

Beckham, who looked as dapper as ever in a black suit with a polka-dotted skinny tie, gave a heartfelt speech at the event. "I do not claim to be a public speaker and I am not an expert in the fields some of you are," he said. "With people like you I know the world will become a better place. Congratulations, well done, and I'm very proud to be here."

There's no doubt that the crowd was happy to have Beckham there too!

