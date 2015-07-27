David Beckham Gets a New Tattoo for Daughter Harper

David Beckham's extensive collection of tattoos seems to be growing larger by the day. Last week, the soccer stud commemorated his wife and family with a 99 tattoo, and this weekend Beckham got even more ink. On Sunday, the dad took to Instagram to share a photo of himself getting his new body art, as well as one of the finished product.

Check out my new tattoo. Watch it being made on #myeye #DBxmyeye @myeyeapp A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 26, 2015 at 1:32pm PDT

Hey Pretty Lady ❤️.... Just adding to the collection of tattoos that mean so much to me... Thanks Mark as always looks amazing ... @shamrocksocialclub A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 26, 2015 at 2:41pm PDT

The new tat, which is just above one on Beckham's neck that says "Harper," reads "Pretty Lady" in the same elaborate script. "Hey Pretty Lady.... Just adding to the collection of tattoos that mean so much to me... Thanks Mark as always looks amazing ..." Beckham captioned the 'gram of his new ink. While we don't know for sure, we can only assume that Pretty Lady must be one of the doting dad's nicknames for his little princess. So cute!

