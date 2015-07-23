David Beckham Pays Homage to His Wife and Kids With New Tattoo

If possible, we just fell in love with David Beckham a little bit more. The doting dad and loving husband took to Instagram to show off a new tattoo, and while that is far from his first tat (the soccer star already has a vast collection of ink), the meaning behind his latest addition will melt your heart.

Beckham got the number "99" tattooed on his finger (below), which as you might recall is the year he and Victoria tied the knot. But the significance doesn't stop there–his son Brooklyn was also born that year and 1999 was arugably Manchester United's most successful year of all time. Quite the trifecta.

99 was a good year for me ... A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 22, 2015 at 8:09pm PDT

"99 was a good year for me..." he captioned the photo that showed off hew new ink (above). We'd have to agree, David.

RELATED: David Beckham Celebrates His Daughter Harper's Birthday with the Cutest Throwback Photo