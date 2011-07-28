David Beckham to Launch Bodywear With H&M

David Beckham is launching his own collection of bodywear for men and it's going to be available at H&M! The soccer star and former Armani Underwear model had been developing the line for a year before finding the retail partner to sell his collection. "I’m extremely positive about what we have designed and produced,” the father of four said in a statement. The collection will be available in H&M stores globally (which means low prices) starting February 2nd—just in time for Valentine's Day, in case you want to buy the men in your life some Beckham-branded undies.

MORE:• David Beckham's Family Style Shoes• Versace for H&M: First Photos!• David Talks Victoria's Style• Harper Seven Beckham Photos